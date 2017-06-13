Jack Riddle grew up in the New York City area attending public schools there and and later graduating from the University of Michigan. A retired businessman, he and his wife Bonnie moved to Maine in 1980. He has always been a devotee of music first as a student, then as an instrumentalist, then as a volunteer and organizer. He was president of the Portland Symphony 1989-1991 and co-founded Opera Maine (formerly Portopera) in 1995. He has served on the board of Opera Maine over its 23 year history.

Musical Memory: "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi.