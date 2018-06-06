Jackie Belknap was born, raised, and now lives in Damariscotta. Having left Maine for college, she felt very fortunate to return to her family land in 1996. In 2002, she adopted Lindsey (age 4) from China. Lindsey loved to dance, even before leaving China, and studied at several schools in New England. She died of osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in 2010 at the age of 12. Jackie earned her Masters of Social Work from Rutgers University and now works in Augusta as a Mental Health and Substance Abuse clinician.

Musical Memory: "Lindsey’s Dance" composed by Brad Ciechomski, performed by the 7th and 8th Grade Band at Great Salt Bay School in Damariscotta