Nick Jenkins is an 18-year-old pilot, musician, and student. He is an avid concertgoer and loves to meet artists after their shows. When he's not going to concerts or studying, you can find him in the sky enjoying his private pilot license or in the studio with his band Rest Assured, the 2018 MAAM Slam Champions. He will be attending Purdue this fall majoring in Professional Flight and hopes to find some people interested in forming another band.

Musical Memory: "Road to Zion" by Damian Marley (featuring Nas)