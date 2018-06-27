Lisa Pohlmann is the executive director of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. She was born in Iowa and moved to Maine in 1979 – a period when a great number of young people were moving to Maine because of its natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and back-to-the-land culture. Lisa has been managing progressive nonprofit organizations for 37 years in Maine, working to stop domestic violence, promote economic and social justice, and, now, protect the environment. A resident of Jefferson, Lisa has had a lifelong love of the outdoors, and regularly kayaks, hikes, skis and camps across Maine.

Musical Memory: "Where Do the Children Play?" by Cat Stevens