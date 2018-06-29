© 2021 Maine Public
"Little Children"

Published June 29, 2018 at 9:05 AM EDT
Originally from Gorham, Chris Moore is a pianist, violinist, and mandolin player. He has composed, performed, and recorded music for dance, film, television, spoken word, theater, solo performance, and visual art projects. Chris spent several years living in New York and Nashville, and he returned to Maine in 2013 to work as the Director of Music Education for 317 Main Community Music Center in Yarmouth. Chris composed the theme music to Maine Public's Poems From Here.

Musical Memory: "Little Children," a traditional Shaker community song

