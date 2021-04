Liam Swift is a recent graduate of Casco Bay High School, the class of 2019. He is a musician, a writer, and filmmaker and plans to attend Emerson College in the Fall of 2020 after a gap year abroad. Music has been central to Liam’s life as he’s been singing, composing, and performing from a young age. Liam also enjoys filmmaking and writing and wrote a novel, The Sky At 5 AM, in the Telling Room’s Young Emerging Author’s Program, for which he won a National Scholastic Silver Medal.