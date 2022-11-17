William G. Hupper was born in Massachusetts, and spent most of his life there, but has deep historical ties to Maine. He and his wife moved to California in 1996, where he worked in the logistics department of a multinational company for nearly 15 years. After his retirement, he moved to Maine and currently resides in Brewer. He is the author of a nine-volume work, An Index to English Periodical Literature on the Old Testament and the Ancient Near East, which is the culmination of over 40 years of research. He developed software for the Macintosh computer to produce Egyptian Hieroglyphics on screen and in print. He has authored articles in theological journals as well as official government documents related to his vocation. Mr. Hupper has also been a member of the Society of Biblical Literature for over forty-five years.

Musical Memory: "The Ride of the Valkyries" from Die Walküre.

Originally published in June 2017.

