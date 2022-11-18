'Evening Prayer' and 'Dream Pantomime'

Dale McCormick is a lover of justice and a player of music. She was born in NYC, grew up in Iowa, where she raised sheep with Old Testament names, graduated from the University of Iowa and began an apprenticeship with the Carpenters Union, and became the first woman in the U.S. to complete it. In 1980 Dale moved to Maine, where She founded Women Unlimited, was the first president of Maine Lesbian Political Alliance (now EqualityMaine), and wrote two books on carpentry and home repair. She has spent her life advocating for justice for women, the LBGTQ+ community, the environment, and people of color as a State Senator, Maine State Treasurer, City Councilor, and Director of MaineHousing. Dale lives on a tiny urban farm in Augusta, Maine where she raises three daughters, peaches, grapes, blueberries, and plays her cello.

Originally aired in 2019.