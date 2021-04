Today we have two poems by Vermont poet David Budbill. David is the author of ten books of poems, as well as novels, plays short stories, and a libretto for opera. His latest book of poems Tumbling Toward the End, will be published in 2017.

For many years David lived in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. There is much in common between our states. About his writing he says, “I’ve got a sense of humor and it always comes through. Any more than that, I cannot say.