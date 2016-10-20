© 2021 Maine Public
Poems From Here
Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum

Fire

Published October 20, 2016 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Fire by William Carpenter. Bill was the first faculty member at College of the Atlantic where he still teaches literature and writing. He's the author of three books pf poems and two novels, the most recent is Wooden Nickel (Little Brown). He has written, "...most of my work comes from what I see and hear firght around home. Many of my poems, like "Fire", are about edges and boundaries.  Maine is full of boundaries - the land and the ocean, the past and the present, wealth and poverty, civilization and wildness."

