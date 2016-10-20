Today's poem is Fire by William Carpenter. Bill was the first faculty member at College of the Atlantic where he still teaches literature and writing. He's the author of three books pf poems and two novels, the most recent is Wooden Nickel (Little Brown). He has written, "...most of my work comes from what I see and hear firght around home. Many of my poems, like "Fire", are about edges and boundaries. Maine is full of boundaries - the land and the ocean, the past and the present, wealth and poverty, civilization and wildness."