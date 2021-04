Today’s poem is by Candice Stover. Candice lives in Somesville and teaches writing workshops to all levels of writers. She’s the author of three books, most recently Poems from the Pond (Deerbrook Editions). In her poem, Appointment she describes going for a swim. She says she’s interested in “the small quiet rituals that keep us sane” and that for her swimming is one of those moments when she feels most alive, which is also when “we know we are mortal.”