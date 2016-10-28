Today’s poem is Snow by Elizabeth Tibbets. She’s the author of two books of poems, Perfect Selves (Oyster River Press) and In the Well (Bluestem Press). She lives in Hope and worked as a nurse. She writes that she was working in a nursing home and a “lovely elderly lady with the bluest eyes, who was homesick for her island (and would never go home again), told me that snow would put things right.”

Snow

By Elizabeth Tibbetts

The old, blue-eyed woman in the bed

is calling down snow. Her heart is failing,

and her eyes are two birds in a pale sky.

Through the window she can see a tree

twinkling with lights on the banking

beyond the parking lot. Lawns are still green

from unseasonable weather. Snow

will put things right; and sure enough,

by four, darkness carries in the first flakes.

Chatter, hall lights, and the rattle of walkers

spill through her doorway as she lies there—

ten miles (half a world) of ocean

between her and her home island.

She looks out from a bed the size of a dinghy.

Beyond the lit tree, beyond town, open water

accepts snow silently and, farther out,

the woods behind her house receive the snow

with a faint ticking of flakes striking needles

and dry leaves—a sound you would not believe

unless you’ve held your breath and heard it.