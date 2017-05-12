Today’s poem is Chick Magnets by Thomas Moore. He has published three books of poems: The Bolt-Cutters (2010), Chet Sawing (2012), and Saving Nails (2016) and is Belfast’s Poet Laureate.

Tom says that he was at a poetry reading at Left Bank Books “I realized I was the only guy in the room. That prompted the poem. I wrote many drafts.”

Chick Magnets

by Thomas Moore

It’s the Patriots’ home opener

and I’m at a poetry opening in Maine.

The Pats are playing the Cincinnati Bengals

and Tom Brady is here at the poetry reading!

Tom, I say, why aren’t you in Foxborough?

Oh, he says, I’ve always liked poetry and

I’m making seventy-two mil

so I can do what I want—

Coach Belichick isn’t too happy though.

The poets read about Cranberry Island,

mice in bread boxes, dragon-flies,

Morocco, eating oysters in Grand Central Station,

summer cottages, and, well, you know,

the kind of stuff poets write about:

heartbreak, and a lot of asters by the side of the road.

This Savory and James is good stuff, says Tom

after the reading, smoother than Bud Light.

And this is a lot easier than throwing passes—

his left knee twitches and lifts slightly—

and getting trashed by the Bengals’ defense.

Plus, these poetry readings are real chick magnets—

you and I are the only guys here!

Poem copyright © 2012 Thomas R. Moore.

Reprinted from Chet Sawing, Fort Hemlock Press, 2012

by permission of Thomas R. Moore.