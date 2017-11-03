Today’s poem is Winter’s Kitchen by Rosa Lane. She was raised in Pemaquid Beach with ancestral and generational roots steeped in lobster fishing. As poet and architect, Rosa splits her time between her home in South Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area. She is author of Tiller North, winner of the 2017 11th Annual National Indie Excellence Award in the poetry book category. She’s also author of Roots and Reckonings, a poetry chapbook, published in 1980 with a partial grant from the Maine Arts Commission.

She writes that Winter’s Kitchen was “Inspired by the house in which I grew up, I wanted the poem to open into a winter’s kitchen with immediate and sensory experience of a family, its hardship and survival: to smell it, to feel it, and to live it. Originally a boathouse where my father built his lobster boat, our house was a partitioned shell moved onto cinder blocks skirted by fir boughs. With no central heat, our house froze nightly into a cake of ice warmed by morning’s kerosene heat, total focus on the chores of survival. For my mother, survival also included keeping our family extraordinarily clean, a time-consuming challenge without running water.”

Winter’s Kitchen

by Rosa Lane

The boiler, copper and oval,

straddled two burner plates, and a poke

of flames coiled in a wick

lit a snake that lived

in the old cookstove,

hidden, blue and yellow. The air

of our small Maine house,

soaked with kerosene, sucked down

a tubular throat from an orange jug

of poor-man’s heat. Mornings glazed

with night ice, the cold waist-high,

we skated from our beds across a pond

of green leafage and cracked roses,

where spring lay dormant somewhere

beneath the pumpkin-backed linoleum.

Every day was cleaning day. Back

and forth our mother dipped scalded water from the copper boiler

to the wringer washing machine

sloshing its white belly in a dance of cleanliness. Slabs of clothes fell

into set tubs galvanized on her hip,

clipped to the frozen wind

of the clothesline.

At dusk, she

carried our whole family

into the house, zero-degree wind

at her back. This is how she said

she loved us: bras frozen solid white

cones strapped in her arms, she placed

our small breasts in front of the fire. She cradled my father

in his long johns, board-stiff,

checked him for stains up to the light,

stretched him across the counter. She

melted us limp into folds of cotton. Her love

for us lay in puddles of winter on the floor.

Poem copyright © 2016 Rosa Lane.

Reprinted from Tiller North, Sixteen Rivers Press, 2016

by permission of Rosa Lane.