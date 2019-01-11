Today’s poem is “The Sounds of Fish” by Michelle M. Faith. She is a retired editor and teacher who moved to Camden several years ago after many years on Boston’s North Shore. Her poetry has been published in Art New England, U.S. Catholic, Goose River Anthology, Sandy River Review, and other publications.

She writes, “My poetry is often inspired by PBS science programs and newspaper articles. I am particularly fascinated by our 21st-century ability to attune to sounds we could never hear before modern audio technology.”

The Sounds of Fish

by Michelle M. Faith

Shouldn’t we have known—

having heard for many years

the intricate songs of whales—

that fish, too, make sounds?

One species drums, another

croaks like a frog. Shrimp crackle

like Saran wrap crumpled,

the spotted sea trout maintains

an entire repertoire—heartbeats,

creaking doors—and the silver perch

clucks like a chicken. Really.

Through instruments lowered

into their private sea, we eavesdrop,

and fishers claim they hear strange voices

beneath the hulls of boats.

We assume they are the mating calls

of male to female, though that

may be our failure to imagine

that fish might speak of things

beyond our ken—beyond

last night’s dinner or yesterday’s

gossip or tomorrow’s storm.

But come with me to the dark water

on a clear, moonlit night.

Listen attentively to one

creature calling another

of its kind. What do you

hear? What do you hear?



Poem copyright © 2003 Michelle M. Faith. Reprinted from Eureka Literary Magazine, 2003, by permission of Michelle M. Faith.