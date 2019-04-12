© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poems From Here
Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum

america the beautiful again

Published April 12, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT

Today’s poem is “America the Beautiful Again” by Richard Blanco. Richard read his poem “One Today” at President Obama’s second inauguration.  His fourth book of poetry, How to Love a Country, was published this month.

He writes: “This poem was inspired by another poem, ‘A New National Anthem,’ by Ada Limón.  In light of so much political strife and bickering, I wanted to write a poem that captured my own child-like patriotism—that time when one innocently believes in the ideals of our country, before we become polarized or completely disheartened and jaded. Not the ‘my country, right or wrong’ kind of blind patriotism, but rather a more genuine and gentler patriotism that acknowledges our country's imperfections and trespasses, while also remaining committed to working toward ‘a more perfect union.’” 

america the beautiful again 
by Richard Blanco 

HowIsangO,beautifullikeapsalmatchurch 
with my mother, her Cuban accent scaling-up  
every vowel: O, bee-yoo-tee-ful, yet in perfect  
pitch, delicate and tuned to the radiant beams  
ofstainedglasslight.Howshetaughtmetofix  
myeyesonthecrucifixaswesangourthanks  
to our savior for this country that saved us—  
our voices hymns as passionate as the organ  
piping towards the very heavens. How I sang  
for spacious skies closer to those skies while  
perched on my father’s sun-beat shoulders,  
toweringaboveourfirstFourthof Julyparade.  
How the timbre through our bodies mingled,  
breathing, singing as one with the brass notes  
ofthemarchingbandplayingtheonlysong 
he ever learned in English. How I dared sing it 
atassemblywithmyteenagevoicecracking  
foramberwavesofgrainthatI’dneverseen,  
northepurplemountainmajesties—butcould 
imaginethemineachverserisingfrommygut,  
every exclamation of praise I belted out until  
mythroathurt:America!andagainAmerica! 
HowIbegantoreadNietzscheanddoubtgod,  
yetstillwishedforgodtoshedHisgraceon 
thee,andcrownthygoodwithbrotherhood.  
How I still want to sing despite all the truth  
ofourwarsandourgunshotsringinglouder  
thanourschoolbells,ourpoliticianssmiling  
liesatthemic,thedeadlockofourdivided 
voices shouting over each other instead of   
singingtogether.HowIwanttosingagain—  
beautiful or not, just to be harmony—from  
seatoshiningsea—withtheonlycountry 
I know enough to know how to sing for. 

Poem copyright © 2019Richard Blanco. Reprinted from How to Love a Country, Beacon Press, 2019, by permission of the author.

Poems from Here with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum
Stay Connected