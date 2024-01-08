Today's poem is Soil is for Poets by Mary Nodine. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Soil is for Poets

A stark steel beam

Will please the eye

Of one who tends toward order.

Strong, clean lines,

Its imperceptible bending

Essential to our infrastructure.

Soil has no tensile capacity

To speak of.

Yet

It forms elegant sandstone towers,

Settles and heaves with what seems like

A mind of its own.

Soil is for poets

With its vast array of colors,

Textures,

Microscopic grains to

Massive boulders.

Capable of creating

Vast plains, and

Towering mountains

Alike.

Concrete is burly,

Messy.

From simple ingredients

Come mighty strengths,

A mixture malleable

Into any form one could imagine.

Mad science meets brute force.

But every modern marvel,

Every humble house

Must rest on something.

Soil is for poets.

We don’t choose the ground we build on.

To work with what we have

Requires patience,

Finesse.

Willingness to see each site as

Possibility.

Imagination,

For we never know exactly what’s below.

Appreciation and respect

For what was never our creation.

It will not behave as we predict,

Exactly, but instead teach us a lesson,

Shift our point of view, just a little

Every time.

Soil is for poets.