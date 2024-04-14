Today's poem is On the Night of My Mother's Disappearance. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

On the Night of My Mother's Disappearance

At the dance, I watched as the other girls

were peeled from their places along

the wall by boys whose new power jangled

in their pockets like fresh-minted coins.

I stared straight ahead as my not-chosen-ness

became more and more conspicuous,

the wish-to-be-visible morphing into

the wish-to-be-invisible, which is

the wish-to-not-exist awakening—

a wish with a grip strong enough

to open a bottle's lid and the hunger

to swallow everything inside.

As I leaned against the wall of the darkened

gymnasium, my mother sat on the edge

of a hotel bed, dropping pills down the well

of her throat, wishing herself out of her body.

What a strange inheritance, this not-enoughness,

this auctioneer's call—will ya give me,

will ya give me, will ya give me,

going once, going twice,

gone.