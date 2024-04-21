Today's poem is In Praise of Minor by Abbie Kiefer. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

In Praise of Minor

poets, faithful to work that will meet

with quiet. In praise of minor deities

and whoever dreamed them up. Made

Ariadne the goddess of passion

and also mazes. Circuity and doubling

back. In praise of college minors:

Brewing. Cinema. Latin, though long

dead. Praise Canis Minor, steadfast, forever

the lesser dog. Praise minor chords

that have consonance. A sadness

that resolves. Let's praise minor

inconveniences. The onions quick-

slipped from a sandwich, set down

on a sweetheart's waiting plate.

In the kitchen they made the line cook cry.

Praise minor tributaries,

all that sliding water giving itself

to another. In this minor league park,

praise the runner, breaking for home

on a sacrifice fly. He doesn't

make it. Praise the runner.

When the phone trembles

his pocket, for a beat it's always Boston.

We need you. Come now.

September, and there's cold coming

in from Casco Bay. The sky is burdening;

they're tarping the field. Still, we could stay.

Maybe minor weather. Showers passing by.