Today's poem is Dusky Seaside Sparrow by Caroline Sulzer. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Dusky Seaside Sparrow

All summer and fall I read

slowly and did not finish

a book about a small bird.

I know how it ends.

And so, like whatever powers

chose NASA as the winner

of marshland

once the sparrow's

I am drawn to the unknown

to new development of plot

so as not to have to land

at the Dusky's quiet end.

Still, the turn of any page

this morning sounds

a lot like that small bird

not singing.