Today's poem is Dusky Seaside Sparrow by Caroline Sulzer. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
All summer and fall I read
slowly and did not finish
a book about a small bird.
I know how it ends.
And so, like whatever powers
chose NASA as the winner
of marshland
once the sparrow's
I am drawn to the unknown
to new development of plot
so as not to have to land
at the Dusky's quiet end.
Still, the turn of any page
this morning sounds
a lot like that small bird
not singing.