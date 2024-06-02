© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Poems from Here

Dusky Seaside Sparrow

Published June 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Dusky Seaside Sparrow by Caroline Sulzer. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Dusky Seaside Sparrow

All summer and fall I read
slowly and did not finish
a book about a small bird.

I know how it ends.

And so, like whatever powers
chose NASA as the winner
of marshland
once the sparrow's

I am drawn to the unknown
to new development of plot
so as not to have to land
at the Dusky's quiet end.

Still, the turn of any page
this morning sounds
a lot like that small bird
not singing.

