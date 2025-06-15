On this first morning
Today's poem is On this first morning by Tom Fallon. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
On this first morning
On this first morning
before sunrise
I wake
Morning air unmoving
over the dark lake
Water moving slow,
quiet, breaking
under hemlock
Stones in clear water
A bird squeals sweet
in the trees
Quiet
Across the lake, dark
hemlock
Water moving slow, quiet
over stones
On this first morning
at the lake, dark mountain
distant, grey sky
distant
Water breaking
Sun rise,
sky bluing,
without sound
Morning air unmoving