Poems from Here
Poems from Here

On this first morning

Published June 15, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is On this first morning by Tom Fallon. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

On this first morning

On this first morning
before sunrise

I wake

Morning air unmoving
over the dark lake

Water moving slow,
quiet, breaking
under hemlock

Stones in clear water

A bird squeals sweet
in the trees

Quiet

Across the lake, dark
hemlock

Water moving slow, quiet
over stones

On this first morning
at the lake, dark mountain
distant, grey sky
distant

Water breaking

Sun rise,
sky bluing,
without sound

Morning air unmoving

