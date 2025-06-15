Today's poem is On this first morning by Tom Fallon. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

On this first morning

before sunrise

I wake

Morning air unmoving

over the dark lake

Water moving slow,

quiet, breaking

under hemlock

Stones in clear water

A bird squeals sweet

in the trees

Quiet

Across the lake, dark

hemlock

Water moving slow, quiet

over stones

On this first morning

at the lake, dark mountain

distant, grey sky

distant

Water breaking

Sun rise,

sky bluing,

without sound

Morning air unmoving