Today's poem is I think of you every time by Michael Colbert. It is read by Arisa White.

I think of you every time

I see a chair by the road.

We were going door-to-door

in our bellweather county

little blue pins and packets

of "literature"

and you must have forgotten

it had rained.

A cloud of motes

puffed back when you sat

and I'll never forget your face

how your body propelled itself

so limberly from the cushion

and I couldn't believe

I got to love you again.