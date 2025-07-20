Bangor Studio/Membership Department
The Resistance (13)

Published July 20, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is The Resistance (13) by Tyler French. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

The Resistance (13)

More and more friends are returning
to the land, pulling up and munching
on spring onions, seeding the soil,
feeding chickens and goats.
Eggs and milk have become much

too expensive. They're making soap
and they've learned how to sew
a hem and how to start a fire,
how to heat a whole house

with a single match, hearth-
hearted friends knitting big
blankets, soft sirens pulling

on some primary thing that
says yes, that says yes,

please, rest your head here

