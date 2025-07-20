The Resistance (13)
Today's poem is The Resistance (13) by Tyler French. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
The Resistance (13)
More and more friends are returning
to the land, pulling up and munching
on spring onions, seeding the soil,
feeding chickens and goats.
Eggs and milk have become much
too expensive. They're making soap
and they've learned how to sew
a hem and how to start a fire,
how to heat a whole house
with a single match, hearth-
hearted friends knitting big
blankets, soft sirens pulling
on some primary thing that
says yes, that says yes,
please, rest your head here