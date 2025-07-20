Today's poem is The Resistance (13) by Tyler French. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

The Resistance (13)

More and more friends are returning

to the land, pulling up and munching

on spring onions, seeding the soil,

feeding chickens and goats.

Eggs and milk have become much

too expensive. They're making soap

and they've learned how to sew

a hem and how to start a fire,

how to heat a whole house

with a single match, hearth-

hearted friends knitting big

blankets, soft sirens pulling

on some primary thing that

says yes, that says yes,

please, rest your head here