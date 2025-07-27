Today's poem is Embalming by Sheila Wellehan. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Embalming

My mother hated embalming—

stiff bodies in open caskets

with grayish skin and too-bright lipstick

made her cringe.

She wanted to be burned

and her ashes buried quickly.

We honored her request,

but I defy my mother

with pieces of her

I've unsuccessfully preserved

throughout my home.

The last hydrangeas cut

from her magnificent shrub

lost their color years ago,

and decompose on my desk.

Petals drop as I drink

from her chipped-and-glued

coffee mug each morning.

I've worn her clothes so often

they're threadbare and shabby,

despite my patching and mending.

But my mother's clothes stay in my closet,

because I respect the art of embalming,

because I need to believe in ghosts.