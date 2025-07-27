Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public Radio and Classical have been experiencing intermittent outages/weak signal on 91.1 and 89.7 FM stations.
Poems from Here logo on a white background. The words Poems From is in dark blue and the word Here is in forest green. A drawing of a calligraphy pen nib is on the right of the words in forest green. The words Maine Public are below in dark blue.
Poems from Here

Embalming

Published July 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Embalming by Sheila Wellehan. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Embalming

My mother hated embalming—
stiff bodies in open caskets
with grayish skin and too-bright lipstick
made her cringe.
She wanted to be burned
and her ashes buried quickly.
We honored her request,
but I defy my mother
with pieces of her
I've unsuccessfully preserved
throughout my home.
The last hydrangeas cut
from her magnificent shrub
lost their color years ago,
and decompose on my desk.
Petals drop as I drink
from her chipped-and-glued
coffee mug each morning.
I've worn her clothes so often
they're threadbare and shabby,
despite my patching and mending.
But my mother's clothes stay in my closet,
because I respect the art of embalming,
because I need to believe in ghosts.

Poems from Here