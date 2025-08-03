Dirt and Earth
Today's poem is Dirt and Earth by River Nation. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
Dirt and Earth
I have tried
And I've tried to explain
how the roads
in the state
I was born in
are a brown orange red
Stained with the clay
and river rocks
Of the deltas deep quarries
You just think
that sounds like nonsense
compared to your
dark black
sea forest earth.
Babies born in woods
lovely dark and deep
Toddling to seagull cries
Know nothing about muddy waters.
You have a bias 'gainst
the place
that birthed me
And it's fair
From the pain that the people
caused when I was there
They can't even fix
My birth certificate.
But it only makes me wish
you would try
to understand.
And your judgement
doesn't stop me
from wishing
Mississippi
could love me back.
I've still got magnolias
on my shoulder
So I turned to her and told her
I just wish
Mississippi
Could love me back