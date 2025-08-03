Today's poem is Dirt and Earth by River Nation. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Dirt and Earth

I have tried

And I've tried to explain

how the roads

in the state

I was born in

are a brown orange red

Stained with the clay

and river rocks

Of the deltas deep quarries

You just think

that sounds like nonsense

compared to your

dark black

sea forest earth.

Babies born in woods

lovely dark and deep

Toddling to seagull cries

Know nothing about muddy waters.

You have a bias 'gainst

the place

that birthed me

And it's fair

From the pain that the people

caused when I was there

They can't even fix

My birth certificate.

But it only makes me wish

you would try

to understand.

And your judgement

doesn't stop me

from wishing

Mississippi

could love me back.

I've still got magnolias

on my shoulder

So I turned to her and told her

I just wish

Mississippi

Could love me back