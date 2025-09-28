Today's poem is New Research by Nick Fuller Googins. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

New Research

The day after tomorrow scientists get creative.

They'll attach a GPS unit to a sunny day

that would otherwise go unused.

They'll see the earth from every possible angle.

They'll try to wrap their heads around the story.

The crags and alpine meadows

desert dunes

networked forests.

Beaches, full of light.

Human bodies aren't meant to be inside.

They're not built to withstand an environment

where they must begin and end each day in bliss.

New research suggests the sky.

The light.

The rolling tundra that flattens

into a necklace of keys.