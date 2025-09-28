Bangor Studio/Membership Department
New Research

Published September 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is New Research by Nick Fuller Googins. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

New Research

The day after tomorrow scientists get creative.
They'll attach a GPS unit to a sunny day
that would otherwise go unused.
They'll see the earth from every possible angle.
They'll try to wrap their heads around the story.
The crags and alpine meadows
desert dunes
networked forests.
Beaches, full of light.

Human bodies aren't meant to be inside.
They're not built to withstand an environment
where they must begin and end each day in bliss.

New research suggests the sky.
The light.
The rolling tundra that flattens
into a necklace of keys.

