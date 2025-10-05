Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Back Cove Books

Published October 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Back Cove Books by Jim Brosnan. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqub.

Back Cove Books

Once inside the Forest
Avenue store, I hesitate,
stare at the poetry shelves
arranged alphabetically,
imagine my published verse
between Wendell Berry
and Robert Creeley,
but instead I carry
the double-spaced
pages of a manuscript
in a green folder
and a bag with a cherry
danish. I stroll toward
the easy chairs,
select the upholstered
blue fabric
next to the gentleman
twisting the ends of his
handlebar mustache
while I write a love poem
on a yellow legal pad—
these feelings wander
through the valleys
of my mind as I picture
your eyes at sunrise
like sea glass, your lips
meeting mine in this
poem of longing.

