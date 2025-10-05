Today's poem is Back Cove Books by Jim Brosnan. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqub.

Back Cove Books

Once inside the Forest

Avenue store, I hesitate,

stare at the poetry shelves

arranged alphabetically,

imagine my published verse

between Wendell Berry

and Robert Creeley,

but instead I carry

the double-spaced

pages of a manuscript

in a green folder

and a bag with a cherry

danish. I stroll toward

the easy chairs,

select the upholstered

blue fabric

next to the gentleman

twisting the ends of his

handlebar mustache

while I write a love poem

on a yellow legal pad—

these feelings wander

through the valleys

of my mind as I picture

your eyes at sunrise

like sea glass, your lips

meeting mine in this

poem of longing.