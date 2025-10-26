Today's poem is Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio by Matthew Bernier. It is read by Samaa Aburraqib.

Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio

Light spills out of big bay windows

and sloshes down to the harbor,

while inside a woman's skirt twirls

amid the warmth of three kilns,

blue clay on a pottery wheel

going round and round,

spinning too fast, like the world,

handfuls of primordial ooze

shaped into bowls to feed the hungry,

emptiness awaiting splashed hope.

