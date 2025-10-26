Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio
Today's poem is Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio by Matthew Bernier. It is read by Samaa Aburraqib.
Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio
Light spills out of big bay windows
and sloshes down to the harbor,
while inside a woman's skirt twirls
amid the warmth of three kilns,
blue clay on a pottery wheel
going round and round,
spinning too fast, like the world,
handfuls of primordial ooze
shaped into bowls to feed the hungry,
emptiness awaiting splashed hope.
