Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio

Published October 26, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Nighthawks at the Pottery Studio by Matthew Bernier. It is read by Samaa Aburraqib.

Light spills out of big bay windows
and sloshes down to the harbor,

while inside a woman's skirt twirls
amid the warmth of three kilns,

blue clay on a pottery wheel
going round and round,

spinning too fast, like the world,
handfuls of primordial ooze

shaped into bowls to feed the hungry,
emptiness awaiting splashed hope.

Music provided by Storyblocks and Chris Moore.

