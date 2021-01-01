Power Struggle In The Maine Woods

Central Maine Power says if its transmission project in western Maine is approved, Mainers won’t pay a cent for it — but they will see lower electric bills, among other things.

But there will be winners and losers, and environmentalists have a hard choice to make. On one hand, the proposal would bring low-polluting hydroelectricity into New England, and on the other, it could have serious scenic and environmental consequences.

