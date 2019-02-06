A Typical Child

Kari Wagner-Peck authors the blog A Typical Son. She’s an unschooling mom, author and activist storyteller. Her debut memoir, Not Always Happy: An Unusual Parenting Journey, was published in 2017. Her writing has been featured in The New York Times Well Family blog, the Sydney Morning Herald, The Huffington Post, the Good Men Project, and others. Not Always Happy is also a storytelling production. She won the PortFringe 2017 “Pulitzer” for Excellence in Writing and premiered the full production of Not Always Happy at Portland Stage’s Studio series in November 2017.