From Paris to Colombia

Martha Ruiz-Perilla is an artist based on the Lower East Side, where she lives with her husband Marc and her dog Queso. Her love for storytelling earned her the nickname, RadioMartha. Born and raised in Colombia, Martha graduated from Dental School in 1992. She has lived in New York City for over 20 years, telling her stories through her artwork and her writing. In 2002 she earned a Master’s Degree in History of Modern and Contemporary Art. While living in the U.S., she’s held many jobs—the most difficult, perhaps, being a mime’s assistant, due to the impossibility to talk while at work.