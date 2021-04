Skylar Bayer is a marine biologist, a producer for the Story Collider, and a science communicator. Currently, she is completing a fellowship in policy in Washington, D.C., where she is learning how to communicate in Congress. However, her heart, husband, house, and dogs all still reside in Maine. She completed her Ph.D. in the secret sex lives of scallops, a subject that landed her on The Colbert Report in 2013.