2018 Camden Conference: Evan Medeiros

(Part one of a two-part episode)

New World Disorder And America’s Future - “Politics, Nationalism And Their Impact On U.S.-China Relations And China’s Role”

Speaking In Maine takes us next to the recent 31st annual Camden Conference. This year’s theme is “New World Disorder And America’s Future.”

The 2018 Camden Conference will explore shifts in global power and the ramifications for major players, particularly China, the US and the nations of Europe, in pursuing their national interests. Our speakers will address the impact of globalization, the rise of nationalism, transformations in global economies, and the management of a range of future threats such as climate change, population growth, and cyber insecurity. How can the United States remain competitive economically, preserve national security, safeguard American values, and meet dangerous challenges from unstable countries? What role in the world do Americans want for their country?

Today will consist of two episodes:

In part one of a two-part episode, Evan Medeiros, Managing Director of Asia at the Eurasia Group and former Special Assistant to President Obama, talks about “Politics, Nationalism And Their Impact On U.S.-China Relations And China’s Role.” In part two of a two-part episode, Cleo Paskal, Associate Fellow at The Royal Institute of International Affairs, talks about “The ‘3 Geos’ Reshaping Our World.”

Speaker:

Evan S. Medeiros

Evan S. Medeiros is Managing Director for Asia at the Eurasia Group. His Asia-Pacific team—the firm’s largest practice group—helps corporations and institutions assess risks and navigate developed and emerging markets.

In June 2015, Dr. Medeiros stepped down from the position of special assistant to the president and senior director for Asian affairs at the National Security Council (NSC). He had served for nearly six years as President Obama’s top advisor on the Asia-Pacific, coordinating US policy toward the Asia-Pacific across the areas of diplomacy, defense policy, economic policy and intelligence affairs. He developed the initial proposal for the Sunnylands Summit, planned the president’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2014, and managed numerous high-level US-China interactions.

Dr. Medeiros had previously been a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, specializing in the international politics of East Asia, China’s foreign and national security policies, US-China relations, and Chinese defense and security issues. He also served as policy advisor to the special envoy for China and the US-China Strategic Economic Dialogue at the Treasury Department.

He holds a doctorate in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science; a master’s in international relations from the University of Cambridge; a master’s in China studies from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies); and a bachelor’s degree in analytic philosophy from Bates College.

His books and journal articles include China’s International Behavior: Activism, Opportunism and Diversification and (as co-author) Pacific Currents: The Responses of U.S. Allies and Security Partners in East Asia to China’s Rise.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

