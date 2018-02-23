2018 Camden Conference: Matthew Goodwin

Wednesday, February 28 at 2:00 pm

(Part one of a two-part episode)

New World Disorder And America’s Future - “Open Versus Closed Europe? – The New Cultural Divide Within The European Union’

Speaking In Maine takes us next to the recent 31st annual Camden Conference. This year’s theme is “New World Disorder And America’s Future.”

The 2018 Camden Conference will explore shifts in global power and the ramifications for major players, particularly China, the US and the nations of Europe, in pursuing their national interests. Our speakers will address the impact of globalization, the rise of nationalism, transformations in global economies, and the management of a range of future threats such as climate change, population growth, and cyber insecurity. How can the United States remain competitive economically, preserve national security, safeguard American values, and meet dangerous challenges from unstable countries? What role in the world do Americans want for their country?

Today will consist of two episodes:

In part one of a two-part episode, Matthew Goodwin, Professor of Politics, University of Kent, and Senior Visiting Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, talks about “Open Versus Closed Europe? – The New Cultural Divide Within The European Union.” In part two of a two-part episode, Natalie Nougayrède, columnist and commentator at The Guardian and former editor of La Monde, talks about “Can Europe Hold The Fort?”

Speaker:

Matthew J. Goodwin

Matthew J. Goodwin is an academic, writer and speaker known mainly for his work on British and European politics, populism, Brexit and elections. He is Professor of Politics at Rutherford College, University of Kent, and Senior Visiting Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House. He is the author of five books, including the 2015 UK Political Book of the Year, Revolt on the Right (Routledge), as well as Brexit: Why Britain Voted to Leave the European Union (Cambridge University Press). He has published dozens of academic studies and research reports with Chatham House on European politics and populism. He writes regularly for international media, including the New York Times, Politico and Financial Times. Between 2011-2015, he sat on the UK government’s working group on tackling prejudice and has advised many governments and departments, including Number 10 Downing Street and the US State Department.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

