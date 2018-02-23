2018 Camden Conference: Natalie Nougayrède

Wednesday, February 28 at 2:00 pm

(Part two of a two-part episode)

New World Disorder And America’s Future - “Can Europe Hold The Fort?”

In part one of a two-part episode, Matthew Goodwin, Professor of Politics, University of Kent, and Senior Visiting Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House, talks about “Open Versus Closed Europe? – The New Cultural Divide Within The European Union.” In part two of a two-part episode, Natalie Nougayrède, columnist and commentator at The Guardian and former editor of La Monde, talks about “Can Europe Hold The Fort?”

Speaker:

Natalie Nougayrède

Natalie Nougayrède is a columnist, lead (editorial) writer and foreign affairs commentator for the British newspaper The Guardian.

Before joining The Guardian in 2014, she served as executive editor and managing editor of France’s Le Monde, the first woman to lead the paper since its founding in 1944. Ms. Nougayrède promoted digital and editorial transformation for the publication, focusing particularly on investigative journalism, original content, and the consolidation of Le Monde’s standing as the largest information website in France.

Ms. Nougayrède graduated from the Institut d’Études Politiques in Strasbourg, then completed her education in Paris at the Centre de Formation des Journalistes.

In 1991 she began reporting for various French media outlets, covering events in Eastern Europe following the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the breakup of Czechoslovakia in 1993. She joined Le Monde as foreign and diplomatic correspondent in 1997 and later became Moscow bureau chief.

She has been honored with two major French journalism prizes, the Prix de la Presse Diplomatique (2004) and the Albert Londres award (2005), both for her coverage of the Chechen conflict and the attack on the school in Beslan, Russia. She has contributed to books on Vladimir Putin’s Russia and on Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. She has a special interest in security issues and human rights.

In 2016-2017 she is a Richard von Weizsacker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin. She is on the advisory committee of the Primo Levi Center in Paris, an organization that helps refugees who have been victims of torture.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

Source: www.camdenconference.org/2018-camden-conference/

For more information about the 31st annual Camden Conference, please click HERE.

Music by Our Alarm Clock