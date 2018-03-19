The Great (Political) Divide: Why Women and Millennials are Underrepresented in Politics

Tuesday, March 20 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Bangor for a League of Women Voters of Maine talk by Shauna Shames, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University and author of Out Of The Running.

She examines why women and millennials are rejecting careers in politics, and what this means for the future of America's political system.

Speaker:

Shauna L. Shames is Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University-Camden. Prior to entering academia, she worked with several nonprofit and feminist organizations, including the National Organization for Women (NOW) and The White House Project. She received her PhD from Harvard University in 2014.

Dr. Shames’ primary area of academic interest is American political behavior, with a focus on race, gender, and politics. For her dissertation research, she conducted and analyzed data from an original survey and a set of in-depth interviews about potential candidates' expectations about politics, political campaigns, and serving in elective office. Dr. Shames has published articles, reports, and book chapters on women as candidates, black women in Congress, comparative child care policy, work/family conflict, abortion, feminism in the U.S. and internationally, gay and lesbian rights, and U.S. public opinion.

Source: www.shaunashames.com

