Patricia Wen, “Getting it Right: Investigative Journalism in a ‘Post-Truth’ Age”

Tuesday, May 1 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Orono and the University of Maine for the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature Lecture Series. The speaker is Boston Globe Spotlight editor and Pulitzer Prize Nominee, Patricia Wen speaking on “Getting it Right: Investigative Journalism in a ‘Post-Truth’ Age.”

Patricia Wen is the editor of the Boston Globe Spotlight Team. She took over this six-member investigative unit after several decades as a reporter at the Globe, with a special emphasis on social service, legal and medical issues. Her work focused largely on investigative and long-term projects. She also had spent several years as a reporter on the Spotlight Team. She has twice been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, once in 2004 for feature writing and also in 2013 as part of a team for national reporting. Wen has also twice individually won the Casey Medal for coverage of children and family issues, in 2004 and 2011, each in the category of a major project/series in large publications. Before joining the Globe, she worked as a reporter at The Star-Ledger in Newark, NJ and The Advocate in Stamford, CT. A Harvard College graduate with a degree in East Asian Studies, she is married with three children and lives in Brookline, Mass.

Source: umaine.edu

