Monday, August 13 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us once again to the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor for another talk from the recent 2018 Champlain Institute: International Affairs.

Today's topic: Is Democracy Failing?

The speaker is Ted Widmer, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. Dr. Widmer served as a speechwriter and senior advisor to former President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001 and as a senior advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 2012 to 2013. He was formerly the director of The John W. Kluge Center at the Library of Congress and the director of the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University.

Previously, Widmer was the director of the John Carter Brown Library at Brown University.

Prior to his time in the Clinton White House, Widmer taught at Harvard University, where he received his PhD, MA, and BA degrees.

His books include Martin Van Buren (2005); Campaigns: A Century of Presidential Races (with Alan Brinkley, 2001); and Young America: The Flowering of Democracy in New York City (1999). He also edited the two volumes of American Speeches: Political Oratory from Abraham Lincoln to Bill Clinton published by the Library of America (2006).

Widmer is a frequent contributor to The New York Times, The New York Observer, Politico, The Boston Globe, and The American Scholar.

Source: www.coa.edu

