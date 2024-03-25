© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Speaking in Maine: 2024 Camden Conference: Nirupama Rao and Emily Schmall

Published March 25, 2024 at 3:24 PM EDT
Photos of Nirumpana Rao and Emily Schmall.

Diplomat Nirupama Rao and journalist Emily Schmall discuss India's growing influence in our world.

Nirupama Rao served as India’s Foreign Secretary from 2009 to 2011, after a well-respected Foreign Service career that included diplomatic assignments as the first woman spokesperson (2001-02) of the Indian foreign office and as India’s Ambassador to the United States, to China, and to Sri Lanka.

Emily Schmall is an award-winning correspondent for The New York Times
based in Chicago. She was previously a South Asia correspondent for The Times, where she covered, among many things, India’s struggles to include more women in its booming economy. She also covered government policy, social uprisings, wealth and inequality and the rise of Hindu nationalism.

