Speaking in Maine: University of New England's President's Forum: Maine's Homelessness Crisis

Ali Lovejoy, Danielle West, and Cullen Ryan discuss Maine's growing homelessness crisis.

Ali Lovejoy is vice president for mission advancement at Preble Street, a nonprofit social work agency that has been serving vulnerable populations in Maine for nearly 50 years.

Danielle West is city manager of Portland, which operates the largest municipal shelter and one of a small number of municipal public health departments in the State of Maine.

Cullen Ryan is executive director of Community Housing of Maine, the largest supportive housing provider for homeless and special needs populations in the state.