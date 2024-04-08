© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, April 7: Music in Maine Exhibition

By Sarah Tuttle
Published April 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dwayne Tomah
Music in Maine Brochure

Dwayne Tomah is a cultural educator and language keeper for the Passamaquoddy Nation, and a contributor to "Music in Maine," the new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society in Portland. Tomah sits down with MPC host Sarah Tuttle to discuss the exhibit, the roles of language and music in maintaining a connection to heritage, and the legacy of anthropologist Jesse Walter Fewkes, who traveled to Maine in the 19th century to document Passamaquoddy language and song in his wax cylinder recordings.

Learn more about Tomah's work and the musical diversity of our state at "Music in Maine," on display until December 31st at the Maine Historical Society.

State of the Art
Sarah Tuttle
Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.
See stories by Sarah Tuttle