Sunday, April 7: Music in Maine Exhibition

Dwayne Tomah is a cultural educator and language keeper for the Passamaquoddy Nation, and a contributor to "Music in Maine," the new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society in Portland. Tomah sits down with MPC host Sarah Tuttle to discuss the exhibit, the roles of language and music in maintaining a connection to heritage, and the legacy of anthropologist Jesse Walter Fewkes, who traveled to Maine in the 19th century to document Passamaquoddy language and song in his wax cylinder recordings.

Learn more about Tomah's work and the musical diversity of our state at "Music in Maine," on display until December 31st at the Maine Historical Society.