State of the Art

Sunday, June 2: Maine State Music Theatre’s 2024 Season

By Heather McDougall
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
MSMT Carolyn Anne Miller, William Michals

On this week’s State of the Art, Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre, is in conversation with Host Heather McDougall. They chat about Mainers’ love of musical theater, building loyalty with actors and audiences, his twenty-year journey with the company, and MSMT’s 2024 season, running throughout the summer.

Four mainstage musicals – South Pacific, Funny Girl, White Christmas and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – will feature, alongside three family friendly productions and four tribute concerts. All events take place in Brunswick.

More details at msmt.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
