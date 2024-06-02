Sunday, June 2: Maine State Music Theatre’s 2024 Season

On this week’s State of the Art, Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre, is in conversation with Host Heather McDougall. They chat about Mainers’ love of musical theater, building loyalty with actors and audiences, his twenty-year journey with the company, and MSMT’s 2024 season, running throughout the summer.

Four mainstage musicals – South Pacific, Funny Girl, White Christmas and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – will feature, alongside three family friendly productions and four tribute concerts. All events take place in Brunswick.

More details at msmt.org.