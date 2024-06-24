Sunday, June 23: Hogfish

Hogfish is one of Maine’s newest arts organizations - established as a regenerative arts production company and artist residency program in Cape Elizabeth. This week’s guests, founders and directors, Edwin Cahill and Matt Cahill, discuss the personal and professional foundations of their regenerative approach to creating arts experiences. They also share what’s in store for their 2024 lineup.

Tickets for the Hogfish production of the Maine state premiere of Poulenc's Breasts of Tiresias with shows on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd start as low as $35 and up. Tickets for $25 are available for the dance party only.

More details about tickets and the 2024 season at hogfish.org, which kicks off on June 29th at the 150th Anniversary of Beckett Castle for the annual Kegs & Roses event.

As part of Hogfish’s artist residency program, its artists are nurtured and supported by a range of experiences and opportunities, including exploring mindfulness practices and the Alexander Technique, an educational method of discovering balance and poise, enhancing health and performance. Listen to Matt Cahill lead a mindfulness exercise.