State of the Art

Sunday, June 23: Hogfish

By Heather McDougall
Published June 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Hogfish

Hogfish is one of Maine’s newest arts organizations - established as a regenerative arts production company and artist residency program in Cape Elizabeth. This week’s guests, founders and directors, Edwin Cahill and Matt Cahill, discuss the personal and professional foundations of their regenerative approach to creating arts experiences. They also share what’s in store for their 2024 lineup.

Tickets for the Hogfish production of the Maine state premiere of Poulenc's Breasts of Tiresias with shows on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd start as low as $35 and up. Tickets for $25 are available for the dance party only.

More details about tickets and the 2024 season at hogfish.org, which kicks off on June 29th at the 150th Anniversary of Beckett Castle for the annual Kegs & Roses event.

As part of Hogfish’s artist residency program, its artists are nurtured and supported by a range of experiences and opportunities, including exploring mindfulness practices and the Alexander Technique, an educational method of discovering balance and poise, enhancing health and performance. Listen to Matt Cahill lead a mindfulness exercise.

Hogfisth instrumentalists
1 of 5  — Hogfisth instrumentalists.jpg
Hogfish dancer
2 of 5  — Hogfish dancer.jpg
Matt and Edwin
3 of 5  — Matt and Edwin.jpg
Hogfish party
4 of 5  — Hogfish party.jpg
Hogfish
5 of 5  — 1_Hogfish.jpg

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
