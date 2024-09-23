© 2024 Maine Public

State of the Art

Sunday, September 22: Post Pardon: The Opera

By Sarah Tuttle
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Post Pardon: The Opera
Beatrix Chan

Host Sarah Tuttle sits down with poet, librettist, and Colby College faculty member Arisa White and composer Jessica Jones to talk about the development of their opera-in-progress, Post Pardon. A cycle of songs from the opera will be presented in a special concert at Colby's Gordon Center on Saturday, October 5th, as part of Maine Lit Fest.

Featuring a coming-of-age story rooted in the spirituality and folklore of the African Diaspora, Post Pardon tells the story of Willow, who must come to terms with her family's past as she discovers love and belonging among the Black Azaleas, an eco-activist group. White and Jones have been collaborators on this project for over ten years. In conversation with Sarah Tuttle, they share more about the Post Pardon story and discuss the process of building an opera from the ground up.

More information about the Post Pardon concert, being offered as part of Maine Lit Fest, can be found at the Colby College website.

State of the Art
Sarah Tuttle
Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.
