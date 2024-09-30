© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, September 29: Belfast Poetry Festival

By Heather McDougall
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maya Stein, Belfast Poel Laureate
Two colorful fencers face off in front of the title "The 1st Annual Haiku Death Match."

The annual Belfast Poetry Festival is coming up in late October and Maya Stein, the Belfast Poet Laureate, joins us to talk about being the town’s “public poet” and what’s ahead at this year’s festival. The lineup includes an open mic, poetry picnic, scavenger hunt, Haiku Death Match, workshops, and events featuring song, dance and sculpture, as well as family-friendly activities.

Our very own Maine Public Classical host, Sarah Tuttle, will be a part of the festival’s Songs from Here performance, on Oct 19 at 3:00 pm⁠—celebrating the work of composers born or based in Maine.

The 19th edition of the Belfast Poetry Festival runs October 18-20, with a kick-off reading, reception and performance on the evening of the 17th.

More details at belfastpoetryfestival.com.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall