Sunday, September 29: Belfast Poetry Festival

The annual Belfast Poetry Festival is coming up in late October and Maya Stein, the Belfast Poet Laureate, joins us to talk about being the town’s “public poet” and what’s ahead at this year’s festival. The lineup includes an open mic, poetry picnic, scavenger hunt, Haiku Death Match, workshops, and events featuring song, dance and sculpture, as well as family-friendly activities.

Our very own Maine Public Classical host, Sarah Tuttle, will be a part of the festival’s Songs from Here performance, on Oct 19 at 3:00 pm⁠—celebrating the work of composers born or based in Maine.

The 19th edition of the Belfast Poetry Festival runs October 18-20, with a kick-off reading, reception and performance on the evening of the 17th.

More details at belfastpoetryfestival.com.