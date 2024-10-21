© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, October 20: The Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ

By Sarah Tuttle
Published October 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
FOKO Fall Offerings: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Spooktacular, and Olivier Latry

The Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ are offering three concerts taking place over two days in late October that explore the world of silent film and Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. This week's guest, organist James Kennerley, tells us all about this exciting trio of events.  

To kick things off on October 25th, Kennerley provides musical accompaniment to the 1923 silent film classic "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," starring Lon Chaney. The following morning, October 26th, young listeners can enjoy a lighter taste of the silent film experience in "Spooktacular Songs and Storytime." Audience members young and old are encouraged to come in costume for these two shows! 

A weekend of music-making concludes on Saturday evening with a performance from Olivier Latry, organist at the Notre Dame Cathedral, who will also be sitting down with Kennerley to talk about the restoration of Notre Dame - slated to be reopened to the public this December.

More details at www.foko.org.

State of the Art
Sarah Tuttle
Sarah Tuttle has been making music since she was small, and her interests reach from the Pre-Baroque era to the music being written today. Most recently, she spent three years in Germany living and working as an opera singer, where she was able to perform a wide variety of repertoire, from Handel to Humperdinck, Bizet to Wagner. Sarah has called Maine her home state since she was ten, where she's since made music with more than a few local ensembles, including the Down East Singers and the Bowdoin Chorus.
See stories by Sarah Tuttle