Sunday, October 20: The Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ

The Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ are offering three concerts taking place over two days in late October that explore the world of silent film and Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral. This week's guest, organist James Kennerley, tells us all about this exciting trio of events.

To kick things off on October 25th, Kennerley provides musical accompaniment to the 1923 silent film classic "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," starring Lon Chaney. The following morning, October 26th, young listeners can enjoy a lighter taste of the silent film experience in "Spooktacular Songs and Storytime." Audience members young and old are encouraged to come in costume for these two shows!

A weekend of music-making concludes on Saturday evening with a performance from Olivier Latry, organist at the Notre Dame Cathedral, who will also be sitting down with Kennerley to talk about the restoration of Notre Dame - slated to be reopened to the public this December.

More details at www.foko.org.