Sunday, November 3: Lewis Kaplan

We’re joined this week by violinist Lewis Kaplan, whose distinguished career as a performer, teacher and festival leader, has spanned more than fifty years. We reflect on his many years with the Aeolian Chamber Players, the early days of the Bowdoin International Music Festival, teaching at Juilliard and around the world, as well as his current role heading up the Bach Virtuosi Festival in Portland.

He tells us about continuing to blaze a musical trail through his 90th year and leading the festival into its 10th anniversary.

More about the Bach Virtuosi Festival at bachvirtuosifestival.org and about Lewis at lewiskaplan.net.