© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, November 3: Lewis Kaplan

By Heather McDougall
Published November 4, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Lewis Kaplan

We’re joined this week by violinist Lewis Kaplan, whose distinguished career as a performer, teacher and festival leader, has spanned more than fifty years. We reflect on his many years with the Aeolian Chamber Players, the early days of the Bowdoin International Music Festival, teaching at Juilliard and around the world, as well as his current role heading up the Bach Virtuosi Festival in Portland.

He tells us about continuing to blaze a musical trail through his 90th year and leading the festival into its 10th anniversary.

More about the Bach Virtuosi Festival at bachvirtuosifestival.org and about Lewis at lewiskaplan.net.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
See stories by Heather McDougall