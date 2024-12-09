Sunday, December 8: Seaglass Chorale presents Stella Natalis

Jean Strazdes, Founder and Artistic Director of Seaglass Chorale, talks about the ensemble’s upcoming winter holiday program, Stella Natalis. Central to the program is the choral work by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, also titled Stella Natalis, rooted in messages of peace, goodwill and compassion, and which features a wide range of texts – from Old Testament Psalms to passages of Zulu and Hindu origin.

Stella Natalis will be performed on Saturday, December 13, 7:00 pm and Sunda,y December 14, 4:00 pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk.

Ticket information and more details at seaglasschorale.org.