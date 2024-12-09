© 2024 Maine Public

Sunday, December 8: Seaglass Chorale presents Stella Natalis

By Heather McDougall
Published December 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Jean Strazdes, Founder and Artistic Director of Seaglass Chorale

Jean Strazdes, Founder and Artistic Director of Seaglass Chorale, talks about the ensemble’s upcoming winter holiday program, Stella Natalis. Central to the program is the choral work by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, also titled Stella Natalis, rooted in messages of peace, goodwill and compassion, and which features a wide range of texts – from Old Testament Psalms to passages of Zulu and Hindu origin.

Stella Natalis will be performed on Saturday, December 13, 7:00 pm and Sunda,y December 14, 4:00 pm at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk.

Ticket information and more details at seaglasschorale.org.

Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
