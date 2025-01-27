Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, January 26: Una Voce Chamber Choir

By Heather McDougall
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Una Voce Chamber Choir
Kasey Ivan Photography

Led by Artistic Director and veteran choral conductor, Virgil Bozeman, Una Voce Chamber Choir is a mostly a cappella ensemble, with members from the Midcoast, Central and Southern regions of Maine. The choir’s upcoming concert, The Sounding Sea, evokes both the spirit of adventure and the promise of home, and features a rich array of contemporary music by Jan Sändstrom, Caroline Shaw, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Eric William Barnum, Jake Runestad, Cecilia McDowall, Matthew Lyon Hazzard, and Maine-based composer, Philip Carlsen.

The program will be performed on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick.

Virgil Bozeman joins us to discuss the concert program, the choir’s origins and perspectives on choral singing in the region today.

Full event details and more about our guest, Virgil, at unavocechamberchoir.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
