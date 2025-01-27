Sunday, January 26: Una Voce Chamber Choir

Led by Artistic Director and veteran choral conductor, Virgil Bozeman, Una Voce Chamber Choir is a mostly a cappella ensemble, with members from the Midcoast, Central and Southern regions of Maine. The choir’s upcoming concert, The Sounding Sea, evokes both the spirit of adventure and the promise of home, and features a rich array of contemporary music by Jan Sändstrom, Caroline Shaw, Ēriks Ešenvalds, Eric William Barnum, Jake Runestad, Cecilia McDowall, Matthew Lyon Hazzard, and Maine-based composer, Philip Carlsen.

The program will be performed on Friday, January 31 at 7:00 pm and Sunday, February 2 at 2:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Brunswick.

Virgil Bozeman joins us to discuss the concert program, the choir’s origins and perspectives on choral singing in the region today.

Full event details and more about our guest, Virgil, at unavocechamberchoir.org.