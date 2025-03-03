Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
State of the Art

Sunday, March 2: Dr. Robert Russell

Published March 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
A poster for the world premiere of FIRE! a choral work about the great conflagration of 1866 in Portland.

In July of 1866 the city of Portland was celebrating Independence Day when a fire broke out. The blaze engulfed a large portion of the port city, destroying many important buildings and leaving thousands of Portlanders without homes. The fire burned out in the early hours of July 5th , and what followed was a tremendous show of support for the people of Portland - from their fellow Mainers, and from folks across the country.

This story of tragedy, resilience, and the importance of community is being told in a brand-new composition by New England composer Travis M. Ramsey called FIRE! , presented by ChoralArt at Woodford's Church later in March. Producer and host Sarah Tuttle sat down for a conversation with ChoralArt Music Director Dr. Robert Russell to discuss putting this new piece together, and why its message of resilience and care is one that still resonates over 150 years later.

Performances of  FIRE! will take place at Woodford's Church in Portland on Saturday March 22nd and Sunday March 23rd at 2:30pm. More details about these concerts and the companion events can be found at choralart.org

State of the Art