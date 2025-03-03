Sunday, March 2: Dr. Robert Russell

In July of 1866 the city of Portland was celebrating Independence Day when a fire broke out. The blaze engulfed a large portion of the port city, destroying many important buildings and leaving thousands of Portlanders without homes. The fire burned out in the early hours of July 5th , and what followed was a tremendous show of support for the people of Portland - from their fellow Mainers, and from folks across the country.

This story of tragedy, resilience, and the importance of community is being told in a brand-new composition by New England composer Travis M. Ramsey called FIRE! , presented by ChoralArt at Woodford's Church later in March. Producer and host Sarah Tuttle sat down for a conversation with ChoralArt Music Director Dr. Robert Russell to discuss putting this new piece together, and why its message of resilience and care is one that still resonates over 150 years later.

Performances of FIRE! will take place at Woodford's Church in Portland on Saturday March 22nd and Sunday March 23rd at 2:30pm. More details about these concerts and the companion events can be found at choralart.org